Gaza’S Dire Food Crisis: Only 10% Of Needed Supplies Delivered

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) reports that only 10% of necessary food supplies reach Gaza.



This situation arises amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



The WFP , a humanitarian agency, announced the critical food shortage in the area on Thursday, November 16, 2023.



According to the agency, Gaza is experiencing widespread hunger. People urgently need food aid.



Out of 1,129 trucks that entered Gaza since the Rafah-Egypt border opening, only 447 carried food.



The WFP states the volume of food is alarmingly insufficient. The current food supply meets only 7% of Gaza's daily minimum caloric needs.







The agency highlights the breakdown of Gaza's food infrastructure. Only 25% of WFP-contracted stores remain open, with many running out of essential food items.



Local markets have entirely shut down. The few available food items are being sold at extremely high prices.



Due to limited cooking facilities, many residents must survive one meal daily.



Cindy McCain, WFP's Executive Director, emphasizes the need for a second border passage. She asserts that one operational border crossing cannot meet the current hunger needs.



With winter approaching and the lack of safe shelters and clean water, civilians face an immediate risk of starvation.

Background

The current situation in Gaza is part of a longstanding humanitarian crisis. Political conflicts and blockades exacerbate this crisis.



Historically, Gaza has faced challenges in food security due to restricted access to supplies.



The conflict with Israel has significantly impacted the region's ability to receive essential goods.



In comparison, other conflict zones globally have faced similar challenges. However, the situation in Gaza is unique due to its geographical and political constraints.



International humanitarian efforts often struggle to address such crises adequately. The WFP's report underscores the critical nature of access to basic needs in conflict areas.

