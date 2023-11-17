Brazilian Stock Market Hits Record High In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the São Paulo Stock Exchange's main index, Ibovespa, reached a new high of 124,639 points, marking a 1.20% increase.



This is its highest since July 29, 2021, when it hit 125,675 points. This increase marks the second day of consecutive growth for Ibovespa.



It surpassed its previous high set during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's third term. On November 14, the index closed at 123,166 points.



In the currency market, the commercial dollar also rose. It saw a slight increase of 0.16%, reaching R$ 4.87.



The stock market's rise followed the release of the U.S. inflation data. October's data showed no change, remaining at 0%.







This was unexpected, as the market predicted a 0.1% rise. These U.S. inflation figures indicate a possible end to the country's strict monetary policy.



Meanwhile, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government decided to keep the 2024 fiscal deficit goal at zero.

Background

The Ibovespa's record high significantly indicates Brazil's economic momentum.



The Brazilian stock market has historically reflected domestic and international economic trends.



This recent surge shows investor confidence in Brazil's market stability and growth potential.



Globally, stock markets often respond to changes in major economies like the United States.



The U.S. inflation data's impact on Brazil's stock market highlights this interconnectivity. In comparison, other emerging markets have similarly reacted to global economic indicators.



The decision to maintain a fiscal deficit goal of zero by President Silva's government suggests a commitment to fiscal responsibility.



This move can further bolster investor confidence. It aligns Brazil with global economic practices favoring stable fiscal policies.



Brazil's stock market performance is a vital gauge for both investors and policymakers. It serves as a benchmark for economic health and investor sentiment.



The recent record high could attract more international investment, further strengthening Brazil's economic position.

MENAFN17112023007421016031ID1107445802