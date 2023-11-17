Petrobras Plans E-Methanol Plant With European Energy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, a Brazilian state-owned company and the largest oil firm in Latin America has partnered with Denmark's European Energy.



They aim to explore building an e-methanol plant in Brazil. Announced on November 16, 2023, this plan focuses on creating sustainable "green methanol."



The project's goal is to produce fuel from green hydrogen. This hydrogen comes from renewable sources like wind and solar power.



European Energy, an exper in green hydrogen projects, will soon open its first e-methanol plant in Denmark.



Methanol, a flammable liquid alcohol, is widely used in chemical industries. It serves as a solvent and is a key ingredient in various products.



Typically, it is made from natural gas or coal, involving processes that emit carbon dioxide. Green methanol, however, uses renewable energy in its production.



This method eliminates harmful emissions to the atmosphere. It can be made from biomass or hydrogen generated by renewable electricity.







Petrobras plans to use the produced e-methanol in industrial processes or as ship fuel. This initiative aligns with Petrobras' strategy for a sustainable future.



It is part of their 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, focusing on energy transition success.

Background

This collaboration reflects a growing trend in the energy sector towards sustainability. Historically, Petrobras has been a traditional oil company.



However, it's now shifting focus to renewable energy sources. This move is in line with global trends towards reducing carbon emissions.



The use of e-methanol represents a significant step in green energy innovation. It's a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels.



Globally, companies are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources. This shift is driven by both environmental concerns and the potential for long-term cost savings.



Petrobras' partnership with European Energy showcases Brazil's commitment to renewable energy.



It also positions the country as a potential leader in green fuel technology. This project could set a precedent for other energy companies worldwide.



It highlights the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable energy goals.

