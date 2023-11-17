Chile’S Famae Set To Launch New Tornado-F Pistol In December 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Famae, a Chilean company, is set to release the Tornado-F pistol in December 2023, targeting the Chilean semiautomatic pistol market.



The Tornado-F, a 9x19 mm caliber handgun, adds to Famae's product line. Development of this pistol started in 2019.



Famae's goal was to rejoin the handgun segment and broaden its range. In 2020, they showcased the first prototype.



Originally named Vulcano, it was renamed Volcano-F. Public sales of this model started in October 2022.



Famae then developed two additional models: the Tornado-F and Esparta-F. Unlike the Volcano-F, these models use polymer frames, not steel.



This change enhances handling and durability. The Tornado-F is designed for quick defense. Its ergonomic build and safety features ensure easy and reliable use.



A standout feature is its simple disassembly, requiring no special tools. The pistol's body uses tough, lightweight polymer.







This material reduces the gun's weight. Its slide, barrel, and inner parts are made from quality steel, meeting ISO 9001 standards.



The Tornado-F's slide design includes easy-to-use grooves. It also features a Mil-Std 1913 Picatinny rail for accessories like lasers or flashlights.



This pistol is 207 mm long with a 112.5 mm barrel. It is 140 mm high and 30 mm wide, weighing 875 g with an empty magazine.



The magazine holds 16 rounds of 9x19 mm caliber.

Background

The Tornado-F's launch is a major step for Famae . It signifies their return to the global arms market.



Famae has long been prominent in South America's defense sector. Their move into the handgun market follows global trends.



Choosing polymer over steel mirrors current manufacturing preferences. Polymer's lightness and corrosion resistance appeal to makers and users.



This shift reflects changes in demand and technology.



Famae's expansion strategy shows its adaptability and focus on innovation. The Tornado-F's features, like ISO 9001 certification, boost its global appeal.



The pistol's user-friendly design emphasizes Famae's commitment to customer satisfaction. Features like tool-free disassembly are increasingly valued in the firearm industry.



The addition of a picatinny rail for customization follows current user trends.



Famae's launch of the Tornado-F aligns with evolving market trends and consumer preferences.



This launch could help Famae expand its share in the international arms market.

