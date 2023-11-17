Dubai Airshow 2023: Factem Names Dubai Firm As Distributor

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Factem, a global aviation audio accessories leader, has announced the appointment of Dubai-based AeroConnections as its authorized distributor for the Middle East & Africa region.

The distributor agreement for promoting and selling headsets designed and created for the aviation industry by the French company was signed on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow at the French Pavilion by Alain Dulac, chief executive officer of Factem, and Manoj John, founder & CEO of AeroConnections, in the presence of several industry professionals.

Commenting on the appointment, Manoj John said:“We are delighted to be appointed as Factem's distributor for the Middle East & Africa region. As a leading aviation aftermarket solutions provider, we can offer Factem customers the best-in-class services that they have come to expect.”

This appointment allows AeroConnections to supply various product lines of Factem to all its current and prospective customers. This agreement ensures that Factem customers in the region will have immediate access to the whole range of its audio accessories. AeroConnections will also maintain an inventory to support Factem's customers regionally, besides simplifying supply chain and logistics operations.