QSE General Index Rises By 0.42 Percent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose at the end of yesterday's trading, by 42.58 points, or 0.42 percent, to reach the level of 10,221.48 points. During today's session, 215,183,019 shares were traded, with a value of QR621,504,241, as a result of implementing 22,176 transactions in all sectors. Shares of 24 companies rose during the session, while the prices of 17 other companies fell, and 6 companies maintained their previous closing prices. At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization amounted to QR597,586,164,994, compared to QR 596,008,970,482.320 in the previous session.