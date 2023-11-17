Which Championships Can Be Won At The Grand Prix Of Qatar?

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

There are seven different titles that could be won during the penultimate round of the year

All eyes are firmly fixed on the gripping title fight between Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) ahead of the Qatar GP , but the MotoGP Riders' Championship isn't the only prize that could be decided at Lusail International Circuit. Across the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 classes, there are seven different awards up for grabs in Doha.

MOTOGP

MotoGP World Championship:

Francesco Bagnaia

Bagnaia could have a chance to clinch his second MotoGP World Championship, depending on the Tissot Sprint results. If he has 12 points (or more) of an advantage over Jorge Martin after the Sprint, it's match point on Sunday. He would need to be 37 points (or more) clear of Martin to take the title.

Teams' Championship:

Prima Pramac Racing

Prima Pramac Racing need to finish the GP more than 66 points ahead of their closest rivals. They're currently 100 ahead of Ducati Lenovo Team and 104 clear of Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

Best Independent Team:

Prima Pramac Racing

Prima Pramac Racing need to finish the GP more than 66 points ahead of Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

Rookie of the Year:

Augusto Fernandez

Somewhat a formality as the only full-time rookie on the Entry List, Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) will become the Rookie of the Year after the Sprint in Qatar, officially and mathematically. There are currently a maximum of 74 points in play in 2023, which will become 62 after the Sprint. Fernandez currently has 69 points.

MOTO2

Teams' Championship:

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Red Bull KTM Ajo need to finish the GP more than 45 points ahead of Elf Marc VDS Racing Team. They currently hold a 65 point advantage.

MOTO3

Moto3 World Championship:

Jaume Masia

Masia (Leopard Racing) could wrap up the crown on Sunday. His rivals are Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM AJo). However, Alonso and Holgado are 41 points back, and Öncü 50. So Masia is Champion in Qatar if:

He wins and Sasaki doesn't finish better than P4

He finishes P2 and Sasaki doesn't finish better than P8

He finishes P3 and Sasaki doesn't finish better than P12

He finishes P4 and Sasaki doesn't finish better than P15

Teams' Championship:

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP need to finish the GP more than 45 points clear at the top. They're currently 44 points ahead of Leopard Racing, 56 ahead of Red Bull KTM Ajo and 80 ahead of Gaviota GASGAS Aspar. (MOTOGP)