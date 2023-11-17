Gubbass Corners Barzan Cup Glory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wasmiyah Farm-owned Gubbass, with Jefferson Smith in the saddle, stormed to the Barzan Cup triumph wrapping up an exciting Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Eighth Al Rayyan Meeting yesterday.

The Georges Mikhalides-trained colt prevailed in the 4YO+ Thoroughbreds by half a length after a head-to-head battle in the final furlong at the Al Rayyan Racecourse.



Jockey Jerald Mosse guides Lil' Frank to victory in the Thoroughbred Guineas, 3YOs event.

Earlier, the Saif Rashid Saif Al Khayarin-owned Lil' Frank made two out of two in Doha, winning the Thoroughbred Guineas for 3YOs and giving trainer Hamad Al Jehani and jockey Jerald Mosse a second victory in the evening.

QREC Acting CEO Bader Mohammed Al Darwish crowned the winners of both the feature races of the meeting that witnessed a total of 10 races.