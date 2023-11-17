               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lebanese FM Meets Qatar's Ambassador


11/17/2023 4:17:51 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the caretaker government of the Republic of Lebanon H E Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

MENAFN17112023000063011010ID1107445632

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search