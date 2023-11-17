Lebanese FM Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Beirut: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the caretaker government of the Republic of Lebanon H E Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, yesterday.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.
