2023 LG Smart Monitors Don't Require A PC Connection

Great for entertainment and getting work done, LG SMART Monitors boast high-performance IPS displays and HDR 10 support. The vibrant, accurate images produced by the new monitors help bring content to life and also enhance the user's experience when participating in conference calls, working on documents, or researching on the Internet. With its 3-sided virtually borderless design, the 27-inch model presents a sleek, minimalist look that can elevate one's space and boost their sense of immersion.

Equipped with webOS 23, the latest LG SMART Monitors offer outstanding convenience. The 32SR50F and 27SR50F provide easy access to streaming apps1 tailored recommendations for movies, series and music from the Home Board screen, and personalized sports profiles2 – complete with customizable sports service cards – that make it simple for users to keep up with the sports they love. LG SMART Monitors store the user's favorite leagues and teams, notify them of upcoming games, and provide up-to-date schedules and key statistics. Also included is the LG Mood Music function, which serves as a personal DJ; curating playlists based on the user's musical preferences.3

Handy solutions for those working from home, the monitors come with built-in LG Home Office software that supports various productivity programs4 including Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar. LG SMART Monitors help further enhance workflow and remove the need to connect directly to a PC by allowing users to easily share content from their smart devices via AirPlay 2 and Miracast. The new monitors can even function as smart home hubs, with support for LG's ThinQ Home Hub making it possible for users to monitor and manage their home appliances. Through the ThinQ app, the 32SR50F and 27SR50F are able to connect with various IoT-compatible household appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines.

“The LG SMART Monitor series is designed with a focus on meeting the personal preferences and unique demands of various kinds of users,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.“Moving forward, LG plans to introduce new SMART Monitors that will be able to accommodate an even broader range of lifestyle needs.”

The new LG SMART Monitors are scheduled to be released in key markets in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America, with availability starting in the U.S. this November. 5

Key Specifications: