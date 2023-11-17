Superangels Summit: The World's Largest Angel Investor Conference Comes To The UAE

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Renowned as the world's most prestigious Angle Investor conference, the SuperAngels Summit will etch its name in history, landing in the UAE. Conceived by the visionary Ravi K Ranjan and presented by Venture Catalysts++, the summit expects over 70 distinguished speakers worldwide. The Summit is being held under the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Convention Centre (ADNEC), The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, and Emirates Angels, a UAE Ministry of Economy Initiative.

The SuperAngels Summit will see participation from global investors, policymakers, government officials, and esteemed angel networks locally and internationally. Against the backdrop of the UAE's impressive US$501 billion GDP and ever-growing startup ecosystem, the summit will occur on the 15th and 16th of December at ADNEC .

The monumental event anticipates over 2000 attendees, including 1000 influential investors, 400+ potent startup founders, 300+ ecosystem enablers, 200+ CXOs, and 100+ global government officials, making it the go-to platform for those seeking to invest, innovate, collaborate, and celebrate the advances of the entrepreneurial world. Positioned as the world's first and largest investor platform, the SuperAngels Summit aims to serve as a beacon for the future of angel investing, creating an unparalleled space for collaboration, innovation, and advancement within the dynamic world of startups.

Hisham Al Gurg, the CEO of SEED Group, said , "The arrival of the SuperAngels Summit to Abu Dhabi is set to elevate the startup ecosystem in the UAE and beyond. The convergence of global speakers, investors, and key players in the entrepreneurial landscape is a testament to the vibrant spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines the MENA region. The UAE's commitment to fostering a dynamic startup environment is unwavering, and events like the SuperAngels Summit play a pivotal role in connecting visionary entrepreneurs with the right investors. In line with the vision of Seed Group, this summit goes beyond being a platform; it is a catalyst for transformative ventures, an arena where ideas flourish, and partnerships are forged."

Angel investors, industry leaders, and ecosystem enablers from across the globe will converge to network, engage, and explore new opportunities. The event promises several insightful discussions from celebrity investors and distinguished global speakers, including Cricket sensation Shikhar Dhawan, Fintech disruptor Ashneer Grover, President of European Women's Association Yulia Stark, Ahmed Mohamed A Naqbi from Emirates Development Bank, and various other celebrity Investors.

“The SuperAngels Summit provides a dynamic opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with investors who share their passion and are eager to be part of the next wave of groundbreaking ventures. We are excited to bring this summit to the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the MENA region, Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. Participants in the SuperAngels Summit will find themselves at the epicenter of entrepreneurial energy, gaining a dynamic platform to express their ideas and visions. Together, we are poised to create an irrevocable future of business and investment, embarking on a journey where incredible opportunities abound, and new horizons unfold”, said Ravi K Ranjan, Founder & CEO of SuperAngels Summit .

“Bringing an event like the SuperAngels Summit to the UAE allows us to engage, explore, and further empower the MENA region's startup landscape,” said Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, the Co-Founder and President of Venture Catalysts++. “We aim to further empower the UAE startup community by providing them the platform and opportunity to take their visions to the next level by connecting them with the right people,” he added.

In association with ADNEC, the Super Angels Summit 2023 is slated to be a dynamic, two-day global summit exclusively tailored for active and aspiring angel investors worldwide.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC Group , said,“The SuperAngels Summit in Abu Dhabi marks a transformative milestone in the realm of angel investing. By facilitating connections, fostering teamwork, and unlocking groundbreaking opportunities, this summit is poised to redefine the startup investment landscape. The UAE reaffirms its commitment to being a hub of innovation, with angel investors playing a pivotal role as catalysts between visionary entrepreneurs and game-changing prospects. The summit stands as a testament to the dynamic spirit and collaborative ethos driving the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.''

To add to the excitement, the summit will also feature an exclusive Gala dinner and an awards night to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and investment. The SuperAngels Summit Investment Awards will honor individuals and organizations in the region as well as globally who have made a significant contribution to building and strengthening the startup ecosystem and boosting international investments and collaborations.

Attendee passes for the Super Angels Summit 2023 start at just US$199 with an early bird discount, making this monumental event accessible to a broad audience. For more information and registration details, visit .

About Super Angels Summit

The SuperAngels Summit is the world's premier Super Angel investment summit founded by Ravi K. Ranjan and presented by Venture Catalyst++. In collaboration with The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Emirates Angels, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, this global summit is a groundbreaking celebration of the spirit of Angel Investment.

Taking place at ADNEC, the SuperAngels Summit provides a vibrant platform for discussions, networking, and exploration of diverse investment opportunities, aiming to reshape the future of the global business and entrepreneurial ecosystem. For more information and registration details, visit

Permalink