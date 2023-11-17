In The Netherlands, Left And Right Want Referendums (Again)

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Die Niederlanden vor den Wahlen: Wenn Linke und Rechte (wieder) Volksabstimmungen wollen (original)



SWI swissinfo: In 2015, the Netherlands introduced a referendum law and abolished it just three years later. What happened?

Alice el-Wakil: It surprised me that the Netherlands scrapped the consultative referendum after just one vote, shortly before the second was due to take place. Like many people, I understood the reason was the European Union-Ukraine referendum [in 2016 on a treaty for closer political and economic ties between the bloc and Ukraine].

SWI: What happened there?

A. e-W.: The EU-Ukraine referendum was the first consultative referendum – and the first is rarely the best. Although public money was available for the pro and contra sides, there was a lack of experience in organising referendum campaigns. Afterwards, several studies showed that the campaign in favour was not very visible.

There was no quality debate. Some political parties were not aware that they also have a role to play in direct democracy. An understanding of direct democracy as something fundamentally different from representative democracy plays a role here.

A demonstration by the left-wing Socialist Party against the EU-Ukraine referendum in 2016. Keystone / Bart Maat

SWI: Elections take place in the Netherlands on November 22. After that, the new parliament will make a final decision on whether the country should reintroduce referendums. What kind of referendum is currently being discussed in the Netherlands?

A. e-W.: It is a corrective referendum – what we know in Switzerland as an optional referendum. After parliament has agreed on a law, a referendum to challenge it can be initiated by collecting signatures.

Alice el-Wakil is assistant professor of political theory at the University of Copenhagen. Before that, she held a postdoctoral position at the University of Konstanz. In her dissertation at the University of Zurich“Government with the people: the value of facultative referendums in democratic systems”, el-Wakil analysed which different ideas are associated with the term“direct democracy” – and how referendums in Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands do not always mean the same thing. Ines Jana

It's surprising that a referendum law should be reintroduced so soon after scrapping referendums, but the debate on this issue never stopped.

The broader idea that representative democracy in the Netherlands needs to change is a constant issue. As early as 1986, a government advisory commission recommended the adoption of a binding corrective referendum.

The consultative referendum, which existed from 2015 to 2018, was a trial. Lessons were learnt from this. A referendum on an international treaty like the EU-Ukraine referendum can't happen again. The new draft law excludes international agreements, taxes, the royal family and fundamental rights. In addition, the referendum now under discussion would be binding. The Dutch parliament recently debated whether it should act more as a“fire alarm” or an“emergency brake.”

SWI: What does that mean exactly, a fire alarm or an emergency brake?

A. e-W.: In the Netherlands, the idea of an emergency brake is advocated by those who only want a few referendums. Their position is that the referendum should only come into play in exceptional cases, when parliament has made a fatally flawed decision.