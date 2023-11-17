EQS-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Aareal Bank AG shares to be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, effective upon the end of 21 November 2023

Aareal Bank AG shares to be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, effective upon the end of 21 November 2023 Wiesbaden,17 November 2023 – The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has informed Aareal Bank AG ("Aareal Bank") that its application for revocation of admission to trading has been granted. As a result, Aareal Bank shares (ISIN: DE000A37FT90) will no longer be traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the end of 21 November 2023. Marc Hess, Chief Financial Officer of Aareal Bank, said:“Notwithstanding our withdrawal from the regulated stock exchange market, we will continue to communicate transparently and maintain high disclosure standards – especially with a view to what our fixed-income investors expect from us.”



About Aareal Bank Group – 100

years of Aareal Bank. 100

years of writing success stories. Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, was founded 100

years ago and has since become a leading international property specialist. The Bank uses its expertise to identify trends, challenges and opportunities at an early stage, and to exploit them for the benefit of its stakeholders. Today, it provides financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents, Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific region. Aareal Bank Group's business strategy focuses on sustainable business success, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects as an integral part of this strategy. Aareal Bank AG comprises the business segments Structured Property Financing, Banking

& Digital Solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner – combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Its subsidiary Aareon, supplier of SaaS solutions for the European property sector, represents the third business segment. It is digitalising property management by offering user-oriented software solutions that simplify and automate processes, support sustainable and energy-efficient operations, and interconnect all process participants.

