Original-Research: Multitude SE - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Multitude SE
Unternehmen: Multitude SE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 17.11.2023
Kursziel: € 11,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow
Solid Q3 // Fully on track to reach guidance; chg Yesterday, Multitude published Q3 ́23 figures. While current trading
remained solid, the ongoing tight cost control is bearing fruit, visible in
the ongoing strong bottom line: Sales came in at € 57 (4% qoq, 7% yoy) is broadly in line with our
estimates of € 58, driven by the strong growth of the lending portfolio
to 548m (5% qoq, 8% yoy). Importantly all three tribes contributed to the
growth (ferratum tribe: € 46, 4% qoq, 3% yoy; CapitalBox: € 5.5m, 5%
qoq, 23% yoy; sweep: € 5.0m, 6% qoq, 30% yoy). EBIT increased by 27% yoy to € 11 (4% qoq), in line with our estimate of
€ 12. The strength resulted from ongoing tight cost control (personnel:
+6% yoy; other operating expenses: -6% yoy) and a further growing loan book
at stable margins that is driving top line. As interest expenses came in as
expected at € 6.4m (21% qoq, 79% yoy vs. eNuW: € 6.5m), EBT increased by
13% yoy to € 5.8m. With another solid quarter in the books, Multitude is still seen well on
track to reach its FY23 EBIT guidance of € 45m (vs eNuW: € 44, 41% yoy).
Further sequential growth of the net loan book in Q4 to € 560m until eoy,
combined with ongoing tight cost control should allow to reach the goal
with an implied EBIT margin of 19%. Expecting a further moderate sequential
increase of interest expenses, we see EPS to stand at € 0.65 at YE. In a nutshell, Multitude should remain a growing company with perspectively
three profit centers within the Group (currently two: ferratum and
CapitalBox). The strategic transition from a near prime loan provider to a
prime loan provider bode well for the company and should continue to
eliminate risks, further stabilizing operations and profits. More details
should be provided during the CMD next Tuesday. The stock is still heavily mispriced, trading at negative EV and a 3.3x
PE ́23, completely neglecting the promising guidance for 2023e and 2024e and
the earnings potential. Importantly, Union Investment announced earlier this week to have reduced
its position to below 5% from >10%. This share overhang that burdened the
stock over last quarters should now be rather off the table and should
provide tailwind for the stock. BUY with an unchanged € 11 PT, based on our residual income model.
