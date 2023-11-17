(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu THE NAGA GROUP AG
Unternehmen: THE NAGA GROUP AG
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
Anlass der Studie: Updaate
Empfehlung: HOLD
seit: 17.11.2023
Kursziel: € 1,30
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow
FY22 out // Short-term remains clouded; Restart with HOLD Recently, NAGA finally reported its audited FY22 figures, which reflect a
particularly challenging year for the company. In detail: Sales stand at € 57 (+9% yoy), above our estimates of € 50, as we
have not considered NGC trading revenues of € 6.8m. While trading activity
should have declined from 520 to 434 trades per active customer and the
overall number of trades to 8.1m (-19% yoy), number of active customers
should have remained largely stable (-3% yoy; 18 at YE). An increased
avg. revenue per trade of € 7.10 (+34% yoy) compensated for the weaker
customer activity resulting in a stable top line. EBITDA came in strongly negative at € -13 (eNuW: € -10), heavily
burdened by marketing expenses of € 28 that were necessary to keep top
line stable throughout a weak year in the overall brokerage space. Further,
personnel expenses, R&D costs and other operating expenses (i.e.
depreciations of NGC and receivables of € 4.9m), drove EBITDA into negative
terrain. € 23m of D&A (€ 15 from devalued crypto assets on the balance
sheet) burdened the group's EBIT further, which came in at € -36. In a nutshell, 2022 was terrible year for NAGA and all other players in the
brokerage space as customer activity fell off the cliff and cryptos accross
the board faced sharp corrections. Looking forward, 2023 can be seen as a transition year for the company and
NAGA should return to annual top line and bottom-line growth from FY24e
onwards due to the strategic shift towards global growth across so far
under-penetrated regions (sales split as of 9M ́23: Europe: 90%; Other:
10%), new acquisitions, expansion of the license base paired with ongoing
cost discipline, leaner operations and increasing efficiency (i.e.
marketing). While we see the potential of such a business model, the market environment
is currently not favourable for CFD brokers: Trading activity stabilize on
low levels and regulatory requirements are tightening, especially in
Europe. We remain cautious, yet restarting coverage with HOLD and a new PT of €
1.30 based on DCF. Once the strategic initiatives result in profitable
topline growth, we can return to a more favourable vote.
