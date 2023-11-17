(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG Unternehmen: NFON AG ISIN: DE000A0N4N52 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Preview Empfehlung: BUY seit: 17.11.2023 Kursziel: € 10,50 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Q3e: Cost savings continue to bear fruit ; chg. NFON will release Q3 figures on November 23rd, which are seen to show steady top-line growth paired with sound profitability following the implementation of several cost-saving measures. Q3 recurring revenues are expected to increase by 5.6% to € 19 based on an increased seat base (eNuW: +1.6% qoq to 650k) as well as a pickup in airtime. Overall sales are set to grow 3.5% yoy to € 21, implying a recurring revenue ratio of 93% which allows for good visibility in light of the company's high customer retention (churn rate € 4m). Overall, the company appears to remain on track to grasp the growth potential in the still under penetrated European PBX market. On top of this, NFON is seen to significantly benefit from cross-selling thanks to well perceived premium products like CC Hub, which should allow for a continuous margin expansion going forward. While 2023e will still be a transitional year, the measures implemented by the new CEO Patrik Heider are seen to show full effect in 2024e as we estimate significantly improving profitability as well as a positive FCF generation (eNuW: € 1.7m) for the first time since the IPO. With than in mind, the current valuation appears undemanding. Shares are trading on depressed levels of 1.2x EV/Sales 2023e (vs 2x historic average). Reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of € 10.50 based on DCF. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: LinkedIn: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

