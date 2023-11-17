(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG
Unternehmen: NFON AG
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
Anlass der Studie: Q3 Preview
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 17.11.2023
Kursziel: € 10,50
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Analyst: Philipp Sennewald
Q3e: Cost savings continue to bear fruit ; chg. NFON will release Q3 figures on November 23rd, which are seen to show
steady top-line growth paired with sound profitability following the
implementation of several cost-saving measures. Q3 recurring revenues are expected to increase by 5.6% to € 19 based on
an increased seat base (eNuW: +1.6% qoq to 650k) as well as a pickup in
airtime. Overall sales are set to grow 3.5% yoy to € 21, implying a
recurring revenue ratio of 93% which allows for good visibility in light of
the company's high customer retention (churn rate € 4m). Overall, the company appears to remain on track to grasp the growth
potential in the still under penetrated European PBX market. On top of
this, NFON is seen to significantly benefit from cross-selling thanks to
well perceived premium products like CC Hub, which should allow for a
continuous margin expansion going forward. While 2023e will still be a
transitional year, the measures implemented by the new CEO Patrik Heider
are seen to show full effect in 2024e as we estimate significantly
improving profitability as well as a positive FCF generation (eNuW: € 1.7m)
for the first time since the IPO. With than in mind, the current valuation appears undemanding. Shares are
trading on depressed levels of 1.2x EV/Sales 2023e (vs 2x historic
average). Reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of € 10.50 based on
DCF.
für Rückfragen
