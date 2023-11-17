Andhra Pradesh Emerging Air-Conditioner Manufacturing Hub In India: Minister Gudivada

(MENAFN- KNN India) Visakhapatnam, Nov 17 (KNN) Andhra Pradesh Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday said that AP is now becoming a hub for air-conditioner manufacturing.

“Around 50 per cent of ACs will be manufactured in AP in the near future,” he said.

Speaking to media, the minister said that AP has become instrumental in spurring industrial growth in the country.

“It has achieved remarkable development in the industrial sector in the past four-and-a-half years,” he added.

Citing a RBI report, he said that the state has jumped to third position in industrial growth from 22nd in 2019. AP is now in second position after Gujarat in industrial investments.

Amarnath added that the state has been at the top position in ease of doing business for the past three years following the reforms in industrial and business sectors.“We gave 950 crore restart packages to the MSME sector during Covid-19. The government is ready to pay last year's 2,000 crore incentives to the MSMEs,” he said.

“Major players in the industry sector across the country are now focusing on AP. But the opposition parties are carrying out a false campaign against the government. AP has climbed to the ninth place from 17th in per capita income,” he added.

