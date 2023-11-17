Bharat Tex Expo To Be Held In New Delhi From Feb 26-29, 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Nov 17 (KNN) India's biggest textile expo 'Bharat Tex' is going to be held in New Delhi from February 26 to 29, 2024.

With the aim to promote the event, Bharat Tex 2024 roadshow kicked off on Thursday. The roadshow featured a visual and cultural feast, which showcased the richness and diversity of India's textile heritage, with a special focus on Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the event, R Gandhi, minister of textiles, Tamil Nadu said,“The Bharat Tex expo is a perfect opportunity for textile manufacturers from across the nation, with more than 3,000 overseas buyers converging under one roof.”

“More than sales, exposure to textile variants will be vital. The Kongu belt, best known as the Manchester city of Tamil Nadu should have at least 600 participants at the mega expo,” he said.

Rajeev Saxena, joint secretary, ministry of textiles said that the expo will be spread across a 2,00,000 sq, and will have over 3,500 exhibitors showcasing fiber, yarn, fabric, home textiles, technical textiles, handloom & power loom products, handicrafts, technical textiles and much more.

“The expo will reflect the symphony of Indian craftsmanship and showcase the strength and resilience of our artisans and textile heritage through handlooms,” he said.

(KNN Bureau)