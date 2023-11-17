Helmet Manufacturers Demand Lowering Of GST To 5%

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 17 (KNN) In an effort to boost road safety, helmet makers are advocating for stricter implementation of the Central Motor Vehicles Act regulations and reduction in the GST rate on helmets from the current 18% to 5%.

This push from the Two-Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association (2W HMA) comes in the wake of a recent government report that highlighted the alarming number of fatalities and injuries resulting from two-wheeler accidents in 2022, reported Auto Car Pro.

The report revealed that 25,228 people lost their lives and 63,115 sustained injuries in two-wheeler accidents last year. The 2W HMA believes that ensuring helmet availability for every rider could significantly reduce the frequency of such accidents.

“If vehicle manufacturers provided good-quality helmets along with the vehicles, it would help ensure that more people wear quality helmets,” said Rajeev Kapur, MD of Steelbird Group and President of the 2W HMA.

He emphasised the importance of this measure from a road safety standpoint. Currently, most OEMs provide only one helmet at the time of vehicle purchase.



One in every two helmets sold in India is substandard or fake



The group also wants strict implementation of the MoRTH notification from 2020, which says that protective helmets must be certified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016.

Talking about the reduction in GST he said that this would make branded, quality helmets more affordable and accessible to the masses, potentially saving lives and reducing the economic impact of road accidents.

“The benefits that will accrue to the nation will be immense in comparison to the minuscule loss of revenues by way of the reduction of GST on two-wheeler helmets,” asserted Kapur.

(KNN Bureau)