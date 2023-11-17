Israel-Hamas War: PM Modi Condemns Civilian Deaths, Advocates 'Dialogue And Restraint' At Global South Summit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the Voice of Global South Summit and reiterated India's stand against the October 7 terror attack on Israel when hundreds of Hamas terrorists stormed into the country, killed hundreds, and kidnapped over nearly 250 Israelis. At the virtual summit, PM Modi emphasised“dialogue, diplomacy and restraint” as Israel continues to batter Gaza to root out the Hamas militants in response to the attack on its territory Narendra Modi also condemned the deaths of civilians in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.“We all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7. We have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” PM Modi said about the Artificial Intelligence (AI), PM Modi said technology should be used responsibly.“India believes that new technology should not widen the gap between the Global North and the Global South. During the times of Artificial Intelligence, it is important that technology should be used responsibly. To further promote this, next month, India will organise the ArtificiaI Global Partnership Summit,” PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural session of the Voice of the Global South Summit.“After talking to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, we have also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine,” PM Modi said and emphasised that the Global South should unite for the greater global good the summit, PM Modi also called for cooperation under the framework of five Cs -“consultation, communication, cooperation, creativity, capacity building.\"Speaking further on the Global South, PM Modi said,“Geographically, the Global South has always existed, but it is getting a voice for the first time and this is because of the joint efforts. We are more than 100 countries but our priorities are similar. Last year, during the G20 Summit, our attempt was to focus on the development, of the people, by the people and for the people.”

