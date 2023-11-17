'Deep Fake Problematic': PM Modi Cautions Against Misuse Of Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the Voice of Global South Summit and said that the use of artificial intelligence for creating 'deepfake' is problematic, while also urging the media to educate people.“Deepfake a big concern, asked ChatGPT team to give deepfake warning in content,” said the Prime Minister while addressing the inaugural session of the Voice of the Global South Summit said,“India believes that new technology should not widen the gap between the Global North and the Global South. During the times of Artificial Intelligence, it is important that technology should be used responsibly. To further promote this, next month, India will organize the ArtificiaI Global Partnership Summit.\"\"This is the time when the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good,\" PM Modi added.

He also highlighted that the topic of the Global South was also included in the New Delhi G20 Declaration, saying that India's priority was to make the G20 \"inclusive and human-centric.\"

He said that India gave prominence to the priorities of the Global South in more than 200 G20 meetings held across India during the year.

\"Last year in December, when India accepted the presidency of G20, we took it as our responsibility to raise the voice of the Global South. Our priority was to make the G20 inclusive and human-centric. We tried to make the development of the people, by the people and for the people, the focus of the G20. It is with this objective that we organized the Voice of Global South Summit for the first time in January this year,\" PM Modi said Second Voice of Global South Summit is taking place in a virtual mode. The Second Voice of the Global South Summit would focus on sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India's Presidency.

MENAFN17112023007365015876ID1107445490