Kalamassery Blast: Youth Succumbs To Burn Injuries Taking The Death Toll To 6

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi:The death toll in the Kalamassery blast at the Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting climbed to 6 after

Praveen Pradeep (24), who suffered burn injuries in the incident, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Thursday night.

Prior to his death, Praveen's mother Reena Jose (Sali-45) and younger sister Libna (12), who had gone with him to the prayer meeting on the day of the incident, had passed away from injuries.

While Libna lost her life on the day following the blast, Reena died last Saturday. With the death of Praveen, three individuals from a single family have now lost their lives in the incident.

Rahul, Praveen's brother, suffered injuries in the explosions as well. He is reportedly recovering and is out of danger.

Leona Paulose, 55, of Iringol, Perumbavoor, and Kumari, 52 of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, and Moly Joy, 61, of Kalamassery were the other victims. So far, eight people have suffered burns and are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.



The crucial evidence of the Kalamassery explosion was found by the police in the vehicle of the accused Martin Dominic during the evidence collection last day. Four remotes used in the blast were found. According to the police, Martin blasted in Kalamassery using these remotes. Martin, who reached the Kodakara police station on a two-wheeler after the blast, kept the remotes inside the vehicle. The remotes were found wrapped in a white envelope.

