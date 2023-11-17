Controversial Video Sparks Political Furor: BJP Calls For Probe Into Yatindra Siddaramaiah's Alleged Influence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the controversy, the BJP has intensified its stance, demanding a thorough investigation into Yatindra Siddaramaiah's video. Former ministers, including R. Ashok, Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, and Kota Srinivasa Pujari, voiced concerns over the alleged misuse of power. Ashok emphasised that Yatindra has been wielding authority akin to that of the Chief Minister since the Congress government's inception. The BJP insists on legal action, with calls for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation.

As the political drama unfolds, questions arise about the interference in the administration attributed to Yatindra Siddaramaiah. Ashwath Narayana stressed the need for immediate legal action, labelling the viral video as an example of such interference. Kota Srinivasa Pujari urged the committee led by Justice Nagmohan Das, investigating corruption cases, to also probe the Yatindra video.

