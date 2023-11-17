Barfi to Rajneeti: 7 Bollywood dramas to watch on OTT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 7 Bollywood dramas that you can watch on OTT. From Barfi to Rajneeti, these Bollywood dramas are worth the watch

This Anurag Basu film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz is a beautiful love story wrapped in a delightful mix of emotions and unforgettable performances

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, this Farah Khan movie is the perfect blend of romance, comedy and drama

This political drama directed by Prakash Jha delves into the murky world of Indian politics and is filled with themes of betrayal, family conflicts and power struggles

The Karan Johar directorial family drama boasts of an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan along with Kajol, Jaha Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor

Kiara played by Alia Bhatt, a young cinematographer as she struggles with the ups and downs of her life with the help of Jr. Jehangir Khan played by Shah Rukh Khan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, the film explores complex relationships and societal expectations

The film chronicles the love story between the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and the warrior princess Mastani played by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone