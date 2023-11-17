PM Modi Says Use Of AI For Creating Deepfake 'Problematic'; Urges Media To Educate People

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence in generating 'deepfakes,' emphasizing the need for media to educate the public about this emerging crisis. Deepfake videos involve the creation of synthetic media, wherein a person in an existing image or video is substituted with the likeness of someone else.

Speaking at the BJP's Diwali Milan event at the party's headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "I saw a video recently where I was singing. People who like me forwarded it."

"During the times of Artificial Intelligence, it is important that technology should be used responsibly," he added.

PM Modi also revealed that he has taken proactive steps to address this issue by instructing the ChatGPT team to identify and flag deepfake videos. The aim is to provide a warning when such misleading videos are circulated on the internet, emphasizing the importance of combatting disinformation.

In addition to technological measures, the Prime Minister stressed the role of the media in addressing this emerging crisis. He urged media outlets to play a crucial role in educating the public about the risks associated with deepfake technology and the potential consequences of its misuse. By raising awareness, the media can contribute to building a more informed and vigilant society in the face of this evolving challenge.

The Centre has advised victims to file a police complaint and utilize the remedies provided under the Information Technology rules.



Last week, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized that online platforms have a "legal obligation" to prevent the spread of misinformation.

"Remove any such content when reported within 36 hours of such reporting and ensure expeditious action, well within the timeframes stipulated under the IT Rules 2021, and disable access to the content or information," the statement said.

The minister added that the government takes the safety and trust of citizens "very very seriously, and more so about our children and women who are targeted by such content".

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the Centre has stated that the creation and circulation of deepfakes come with a strong penalty, including a Rs 1 lakh fine and three years of imprisonment.

The circulation of several deepfake videos featuring morphed faces of actors Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol on social media has sparked significant public outrage.

