Financial Markets Update: Thursday Highlights

U.S. futures indices slightly declined this Thursday, following a gainful session on Wall Street. Investors now focus on Walmart's upcoming holiday season forecasts.



U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have agreed to renew military dialogues in international politics.



This decision comes after their significant in-person meeting. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate has passed a temporary funding bill, successfully preventing a government shutdown.

U.S. Futures Show Modest Drop

Before the New York market opens on Thursday, U.S. futures indices are experiencing a minor downturn.



This comes after a positive close in the previous session. Dow futures show a small dip, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 drop by 0.07% and 0.21%, respectively.



These changes happen against Wednesday's backdrop, where major indices ended higher.







This rise was partly due to a significant drop in October's wholesale prices, the largest since 2020.



This data and reports of slower consumer price growth raise hopes that the Federal Reserve might pause its interest rate hikes.

Walmart's Earnings in Focus

Investors eagerly await Walmart's quarterly earnings report, set for release on Thursday. The retail giant's insights on the upcoming holiday season are highly anticipated.



Analysts expect Walmart 's U.S. sales, minus gasoline, to have grown by 3.35% in the third quarter.



They also predict adjusted earnings per share to be $1.52.



For the current quarter, forecasts suggest adjusted earnings per share might reach $1.66, an increase from $1.53 the previous year.



Following competitor Target's comments, analysts are particularly interested in Walmart executives' end-of-year projections.



Target's remarks highlighted ongoing financial pressures on American consumers due to factors like higher interest rates and reduced savings.

Biden and Xi Resume Talks

Joe Biden, the U.S. President, and Xi Jinping, China's leader, have committed to resuming military talks. Their agreement follows a crucial meeting they had recently.



This meeting marked only the second in-person discussion between the two since Biden's 2021 inauguration.



They aim to reestablish clear and open communication between their countries. This move is a response to heightened tensions following Nancy Pelosi's 2022 visit to Taiwan.



China views Taiwan as part of its territory and is wary of potential U.S. military involvement.



Xi has labeled Taiwan's status as the central issue in U.S.-China relations. Biden, on the other hand, emphasizes the importance of peace and stability in the region.

U.S. Senate Averts Shutdown with Funding Bill

The U.S. Senate has approved a critical spending bill, avoiding a partial government shutdown.



The bill, passed with an 87 to 11 vote, extends government funding until February 2024.



It previously received the House of Representatives endorsement and now awaits President Biden's signature.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer commended the bill, noting it safeguards crucial programs for Americans.



The bill's passage marks a rare moment of unity in Congress, traditionally divided over budget issues.



However, debates over the 2024 budget loom, reflecting the ongoing political divide and worsening U.S. fiscal situation.

Oil Prices Dip Amid Global Concerns

Oil prices are dropping on Thursday due to two key factors. First, a report revealed a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. oil stockpiles, indicating reduced fuel demand.



Secondly, concerns grow over China's economic slowdown, impacting the global oil market. The Texas (WTI) barrel price, the U.S. standard, has decreased by 0.39% to $76.52.



Simultaneously, the Brent barrel, the global benchmark, also falls by 0.36% to $80.89. This downturn reflects ongoing adjustments in the world energy markets.

