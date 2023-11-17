Brazil Shines In Global Football Rankings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) recently unveiled the world's best football teams.



]In this list, three Brazilian clubs, Palmeiras, Fortaleza, and Fluminense, rank among the top ten.



Under Pep Guardiola's leadership, Manchester City tops the list with 296 points.



This English club excelled last season, winning the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.



Following closely is Real Madrid, featuring stars like Vini Jr. and Rodrygo, with 288 points.



Palmeiras, the best among the Brazilian teams, secures the fifth spot. Next, Fortaleza takes sixth place, and Fluminense, the Libertadores champion, ranks tenth.







Flamengo, São Paulo, and Internacional also appear in the top 20, showcasing Brazil's football prowess.



This ranking assesses team performances from November 2022 to October 2023. Here's a brief rundown of the top teams globally according to IFFHS:



1. Manchester City (ENG) – Leading with 296 points.

2. Real Madrid (ESP) – Second with 288 points.

3. Al Ahly (EGY) – 244 points.

4. Internazionale (ITA) – 241 points.

5. Palmeiras (BRA) – 212 points.

6. Fortaleza(BRA) – 211.5 points.

7. Porto (POR) – 207 points.

8. PSV (NED) – 200.5 points.

9. Fiorentina (ITA) – 200 points.

10. Fluminense (BRA) – 199 points.



Other notable Brazilian teams in the list include Botafogo, Corinthians, and Red Bull Bragantino, among others.



The ranking also sheds light on the dominance of Brazilian teams in the Conmebol division. Here, seven Brazilian teams make the top 10, with no Argentinian clubs in this segment.



This dominance reflects the strength and competitiveness of Brazilian football on the global stage.

