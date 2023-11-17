Angola Eases Travel With Visa Waivers And New Airport

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola recently made travel more accessible by waiving visa requirements for visitors from 98 countries, including Brazil.



This policy allows stays of up to 30 days per visit, with a total of 90 days per year. The decision is detailed in Presidential Decree No. 189/23 from September 29, 2023.



It specifically lists all the nations now exempt from visa requirements. Key countries like Brazil, Portugal, the United States, Russia, and China are high-priority partners for Angola.



This visa waiver, however, applies solely to tourism. Standard visa procedures still apply for other purposes like work, study, or medical treatment.



Before this change, visitors had to secure visas from Angola diplomatic missions or apply online, unless they came from exempt countries.



Tourist visas were valid for 30 days and could be extended for another 30 days. The new visa policy simplifies entry, likely boosting tourism and benefiting Angola's economy.





António Agostinho Neto International Airport

Moreover, Angola has inaugurated the António Agostinho Neto International Airpor near Luanda.



Opened on November 10, this airport expanded passenger capacity from 5 million to 15 million.



Rebecca Meadows, Taag's General Director in Brazil, shared this at Abav's annual event.



She highlighted Angola's goal to become a Southern African hub, with Taag as a leading airline.



Despite limited flights between Angola and Brazil, this development hints at future travel growth.



Angola's Transport Minister, Ricardo Viegas D'Abreu, confirmed the opening of the new airport, constructed by a major Chinese firm.



The António Agostinho Neto International Airport, the largest project by the China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corporation outside China, was fully funded by Angola.

MENAFN17112023007421016031ID1107445395