Caribbean And Saudi Arabia Forge New Era In Relations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Caribbean nations are currently enhancing their ties with Saudi Arabia, signaling a shift beyond tourism.



Heads of State from CARICOM , a group of 20 Caribbean nations, are traveling to Saudi Arabia.



This visit supports Riyadh's bid to host EXPO 2030, symbolizing a new phase in their partnership.



The Bahamas, Jamaica, and Grenada participated in the Saudi Caribbean Investment Meeting.



This event followed a successful World Travel and Tourism Council Summit in Riyadh.



The Caribbean and Saudi Arabia partnership now encompass broader economic and social aspects, not just tourism.





Vision 2030: Caribbean's New Direction

Adopting a Caribbean adaptation of Vision 2030, CARICOM supports Riyadh's EXPO 2030 bid.



CARICOM's diverse membership includes a mix of island states and mainland countries like Guyana and Suriname.



This community is culturally and linguistically rich, with a youthful population.

Historic Meeting in Riyadh

CARICOM leaders are set to meet in Riyadh on November 16, 2023, for a historic summit. They will discuss investment and trade in sectors like infrastructure, energy, and tourism.



Saudi Arabia's expertise in tourism is particularly relevant for the Caribbean, a region heavily reliant on this sector.

Key Figures in Discussions

Saudi Arabia's Tourism Minister, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, will likely be a central figure in these talks.



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the visionary behind Vision 2030, may also participate.

Caribbean Ministers' Role

Caribbean Tourism Ministers, including Jamaica's Edmund Bartlett, will contribute to regional travel and tourism discussions.

Deepening Saudi-Caribbean Ties

Saudi Arabia's interest in CARICOM has led to increased investments in the Caribbean. The upcoming Riyadh summit, partly organized by Trinidad and Tobago, underscores this growing relationship.



World Expo 2030 and Vision 2030 Synergy



CARICOM's backing for Riyadh hosting EXPO 2030 aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



This global event aims to address crucial global challenges and promote international cooperation.

Significance of the Summit

The CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit is a pivotal moment for strengthening ties between the regions. Key topics include trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Participation from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago

High-level delegations from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will join the Riyadh summit. These meetings will focus on foreign investment opportunities from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aid to the Caribbean

Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, has provided significant aid to the Caribbean. The Saudi Fund for Development is also working on substantial projects in the region.



This support reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to fostering relationships with Caribbean nations.

