U.S. Stands Firm On Taiwan Defense, Despite China Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Taiwan's defense capabilities.



Speaking at the ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus conference in Jakarta, Austin emphasized ongoing support under the Taiwan Relations Act.



This includes aiding Taiwan in defense, despite recent dialogues between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



During a four-hour meeting in California, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference, Biden and Xi agreed to restart defense discussions.



Their meeting aimed to stabilize the tense U.S.-China relationship and prevent competition from escalating into conflict.



Austin expressed optimism following the White House's announcement about resuming military communications.



He stressed the importance of regular, in-depth dialogue between senior leaders to effectively manage crises, citing the U.S.-Russia communication model as an example.







Acknowledging the agreement between Biden and Xi, Austin also pointed out the continuous challenges posed by China.



He labeled China as a significant concern in the U.S. national defense strategy and emphasized preventing unilateral changes in the Taiwan Strait's status quo.



Austin confirmed the U.S.'s efforts to expedite arms transfers to Taiwan.



This decision aligns with the Biden administration's initiative to clear backlogs of weapon orders, considering China's potential threat to Taiwan.

Stance Opposes Xi

This stance directly opposes Xi's request to Biden to stop arms sales to Taiwan.



As reported by Xinhua News Agency, Xi described Taiwan as the most critical and sensitive issue in U.S.-China relations, urging the U.S. to cease arming Taiwan and support China's peaceful reunification.



Regarding Southeast Asia, Austin advocated for a rule-based order, particularly in response to China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea, including confrontations with the Philippines.



He emphasized collaboration with ASEAN to face threats and promote a regional order grounded in law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



Highlighting new defense partnerships, Austin mentioned a recent deal with Indonesia and expanded U.S. military access in the Philippines.



His visits to India and South Korea before Indonesia reflect the U.S.'s continued focus on the Indo-Pacific region, despite ongoing conflicts elsewhere.

