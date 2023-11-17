Colombian Peso’S Slide In Wake Of Proposed Fiscal Changes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, the Colombian peso fell sharply following President Gustavo Petro's proposal of a significant change to legislators.



He suggested repealing a law that limits public spending. Consequently, the peso dropped by 1.4% to COP 4,081.60 per dollar.



This decline marked it as the weakest among emerging market currencies for two days.



Petro's request came on Wednesday evening. He called for revoking Colombia's balanced budget law.



This appeal followed data showing the economy's first contraction since 2020. Petro stressed the need for more public investment to spur growth.



Colombia targets a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of its GDP this year. Furthermore, a slight increase to 4.5% is expected in 2024.



Investors are watching Petro's economic policies closely. They are particularly concerned about a planned increase in public spending next year.







This situation has raised alarms about a possible breach of the fiscal rule in 2024 without adjustments.



Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla emphasized the need for debate. He discussed the importance of a law limiting public spending to prioritize investment over debt payments.



This discussion mirrors Colombia's struggles in achieving fiscal goals.

Background

Changing the fiscal rule requires Congress's approval. Bonilla revealed in a radio interview that the government has no bill yet.



However, he underlined the need to start a controversial debate.



Bonilla also mentioned government efforts in refinancing debt. This move aims to lessen the impact of interest payments on the budget.



The peso's recent decline shows the financial market's sensitivity to fiscal policies. Petro's proposal indicates a potential shift in Colombia's economic approach.



It emphasizes public investment over austerity. This change aligns with global trends favoring economic growth and social welfare.



Colombia's fiscal policy has traditionally been conservative. It has focused on balanced budgets and controlling public debt.



This approach has stabilized the economy, attracting foreign investment.



Yet, the push for more public spending shows a recognition of the need for economic revitalization, especially post-COVID-19.

