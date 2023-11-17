Quality Building Award 2024 Now Open For Nomination With Building In GBA Award Category Added

Themed 'Empowering Innovation | Sustaining Green | Generating Wellness' to Pave the Way for Sustainable Smart Buildings Worldwide HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 November 2023 - The Quality Building Award 2024 (QBA 2024) is now officially open for nomination. The QBA, which was inaugurated in 2002 by nine of Hong Kong's leading professional institutions and organizations, is a prestigious biennial award that recognizes the excellent teamwork capabilities and highest standards of professionalism in designing and constructing quality buildings in Hong Kong, Mainland and Overseas. It has been recognized as the most prestigious Award for the building and construction sectors. QBA 2024 will mark the award's twelfth edition, with the theme being 'Empowering Innovation | Sustaining Green | Generating Wellness' and newly introduced Building in GBA award category .



Empowering Innovation | Sustaining Green | Generating Wellness

In this year's policy address, the government further promotes Hong Kong to become an international innovation and technology center by introducing various new initiatives, including digital government and smart city programs. Additionally, it incorporates green elements into multiple sectors such as financial technology, public transportation, and shipping logistics. The theme of QBA 2024 revolves around creating a sustainable green smart city, encouraging industries to inject technology and green energy into architecture which aligns with the government's aims to jointly create a livable city.

Introducing New Award Category to Embrace GBA Remarkable Building Projects

In light of the commitment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to promote the policy of 'Housing: Enhance Quantity, Speed, Efficiency and Quality', this year's theme is 'Empowering Innovation | Sustaining Green | Generating Wellness' striving to encourage innovations for new elements in the industry, accelerating its development. In this edition, new categories for Greater Bay Area architectural projects have been added to recognize outstanding projects from all around the world. Teams from various regions are welcome to participate and witness the birth of more high-quality buildings.

Cr Daniel Shum, Chairman of QBA 2024 Organizing Committee , said: 'To align with the development strategies of the Greater Bay Area, this year's Quality Architecture Awards have not only added a new category for Greater Bay Area projects but also specially invited two industry professionals from mainland to serve as members of the judging panel. We aim to gather authoritative figures from the architectural industry within the Greater Bay Area, recognize outstanding architectural projects that have achieved excellence in design, construction, and innovation, and encourage them to construct more iconic architectural projects that contribute to the urban development of both the country and Hong Kong, laying a solid foundation.'

Ms YU Po-mei, Clarice , JP, Chairlady of Jury Panel and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government said when encouraging prospective teams during the award briefing session, 'We are committed to developing Hong Kong into a vibrant and creative city, where buildings serve not only as living and working spaces but also as carriers of culture, art, and community interaction. I look forward to witnessing outstanding teams and architectural projects receiving recognition. Through the use of architectural technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM) and smart construction sites, we aim to enhance construction efficiency and quality. Furthermore, these technologies can ensure the safety of frontline workers, while jointly promoting sustainable development in the housing, construction, and urban development sectors.'

Key Dates

Date

Items

16 November 2023

Award Briefing Session & Kick off Press Conference

Nominations Open

16 November 2023 23 February 2024

Nomination Submission Deadline (closed at 12nn HKT)

March 2024

Stage 1: First Screening

27 28 April 2024

Stage 2: Site Visit

May 2024

Finalists Announcement

7 8 June 2024

Stage 3: Finalists Presentation to Jury Panel & Conference

Mid-September 2024

QBA 2024 Award Presentation Ceremony



Categories and Eligibility

The eight award categories for QBA 2024 are as follows:

Categories

Nomination Requirements*

Hong Kong Residential (Single Building)



Nominated new buildings must be a single independent structure/ single tower, not part of a complex containing other buildings. The Major Function of the nominated building must be for residential use. Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings)



Nominated new buildings must be a group of buildings/ more than a single tower of similar kinds, which form a residential complex. The Major Function of the nominated multiple buildings must be for residential use. Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building - Government, Institution or Community)

The Major Function of the nominated new building must be for Government, Institution or Community use. Nominated new buildings may be single or multiple buildings. Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building Non- Government, Institution or Community)

The Major Function of the nominated new building must be for non-residential use or non-GIC use. Nominated new buildings may be single or multiple buildings. Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization)

Any nominated existing building must have undergone and completed a renovation, restoration, revitalization or similar process to its physical structure and/or communal facilities. Nominated existing buildings may be residential or non-residential buildings. Temporary Building



Nominated building is designed and constructed for temporary purpose and / or constructed of short-lived materials. Nominated new building serves one or several functional uses, such as residential, commercial, institutional, and for exhibition & leisure purposes. *Nominated project teams should submit a photo and video documenting their project, to be remotely assessed by the judging panel.

Building Outside Hong Kong



Nominated buildings must be outside the territorial limits of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

At least one of the project teams of the nominated building(s) should be a Hong Kong based company.

Nominated buildings can be new or existing buildings, with a valid certificate of completion.

Any nominated existing building must have undergone and completed a renovation, restoration, revitalization or similar process to its physical structure and/or communal facilities. The Major Function of the nominated building may be a residential or non-residential building. *Nominated project teams should submit a video documenting their project, to be remotely assessed by the judging panel.

**Nominated project teams are not eligible for Quality Excellence Award, Sustainable Development Award

nor Innovative Project Award categories.

Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong)

Nominated buildings must be outside the territorial limits of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region but within the Greater Bay Area.

Welcome participation from all companies across the Greater Bay Area, without the requirement of providing proof of being based in Hong Kong.

Nominated buildings can be new or existing buildings, with a valid certificate of completion.

Any nominated existing building must have undergone and completed a renovation, restoration, revitalization or similar process to its physical structure and/or communal facilities. The Major Function of the nominated building may be a residential or non-residential building. *Nominated project teams should submit a video documenting their project, to be remotely assessed by esteemed team of assessors. In addition, the jury panel will conduct a site visit to the building to further evaluate the project's merits.

**Nominated project teams are not eligible for Quality Excellence Award, Sustainable Development Award nor Innovative Project Award categories.

* Eligible buildings should possess either Occupation Permits (OP or Phased OP), Acknowledgement letters on Form BA14 or Confirmation letter of Substantial Completion between 1 July 2020 and 30 November 2023 as stated in the submission requirements. Nominated buildings should never been assessed in the Quality Building Award held in previous years.

Award Types

Multiple awards are given every year. They are ranked as follows:

Award Type

Description

Quality Excellence Award

Only one Quality Excellence Award will be presented to a project within the territorial limits of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with outstanding OVERALL quality that is judged to be the BEST among all the Grand Award Winners.



Grand Awards*

There will be a Grand Award Winner(s) for each nomination category. This is the highest recognition to projects at the category level.

Merits*

There will be recognition of merit(s) for each nomination category.

Finalists**

There will be recognition of finalist(s) for each nomination that has passed the first screening, site visits and presented at the Finalist Presentation to Jury Panel & Conference.



Special Awards

Description

Sustainable Development Award

This will be a recognition for the finalist with an outstanding quality in green and sustainability.

Innovative Project Award

This will be a recognition for the finalist with an outstanding quality in innovative design and construction technology.

* QBA 2024 Organizing Committee reserves the right not to bestow an award if the Jury Panel deems that no nomination is worth receiving that particular award. The decision of the Jury Panel shall be final.

** Finalist qualification will be usurped if the project team is unable to present at the Finalist Presentation to Jury Panel & Conference.

Honorary Patron, Advisor and Jury Panel Members

QBA 2024 is supported by the following industry leaders as Honorary Patron and Jurors. Jurors are selected from various backgrounds to provide a balanced perspective:

Honorary Patron

Ms Bernadette Linn, JP

Secretary for Development, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region



Honorary Advisor

Ir Dr Hon LO Wai Kwok, SBS, MH, JP

Legislative Council (Functional Constituency Engineering)

Hon Louis LOONG Hon-biu

Legislative Council (Functional ConstituencyReal Estate and Construction)

Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP

Legislative Council (Functional Constituency Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape)



Chairlady of Jury Panel

Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG - Senior Directorate

Vice-Chairman of Jury Panel

Cr SHUM Hau Tak, Daniel

Chairman, QBA 2024 Organizing Committee

Members of Jury Panel

(in Alphabetical Order of Surname)

Ar CHAN Chak Bun, Benny

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Architects

Ms CHANG Yuk Kam, Patricia

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

Ir HO On-sing Thomas, JP

Chairman, Construction Industry Council

Ir C.S. HO

Chairman, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

Mr KOH Ah Kuah

President, The International Facility Management Association - Hong Kong Chapter

Sr LAM Kin-wing, Eddie , M.H.

President, Hong Kong Construction Association

Ir Ma Siu Cheung, Eric GBS, JP

Senior Vice President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

Mr. POON Kwok Ying, Raymond, JP

Deputy Director, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSARG

Mr. LI Kiu Yin, Michael, JP

Deputy Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSARG

Mr LIANG Jian Ming

President, Guangdong Construction Industry Association

Cr MANG Ka Wing, Terence

President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Mr WANG Zhi Gang

Vice President and Secretary, Guangdong Engineering Exploration & Design Association

Sr WONG Kwok Leung, Paul

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Ir Prof. YAM Chi Ho, Michael

Head and Professor, Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University



Official category details, the latest updated jury panel, and further information can be found at , or follow Quality Building Award social media as below:

Photo 1: Quality Building Award 2024 now open for nomination.

Photo 2: Cr Daniel Shum, Chairman of QBA 2024 Organizing Committee welcomes teams from various regions to participate and witness the birth of more high-quality buildings.

Photo 3: Ms YU Po-mei, Clarice, JP, Chairlady of Jury Panel and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government said when encouraging prospective teams.

Photo 4: Ir Barry Sin Wing Ning, chairman of Jury sub-committee said the theme of QBA 2024 revolves around creating a sustainable green smart city, encouraging industries to inject technology and green energy into architecture.

About Quality Building Award Since the co-foundation in 2002 by nine Hong Kong's leading professional institutions and organisations, The Quality Building Award (QBA) has been established as a biennial award that recognizes buildings of outstanding quality and those that demonstrate outstanding teamwork.

Organizers of QBA 2024

QBA 2024 is co-organized by nine professional institutions in Hong Kong. They are:



The Hong Kong Construction Association (QBA 2024 Chairing Organization)

The Hong Kong Institute of Architects

The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

The Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

The Hong Kong Chapter of International Facility Management Association The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong



Quality Building Award 2024

