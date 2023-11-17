The 21St Vietnam International Trade Fair In Ho Chi Minh City - VIETNAM EXPO 2023 In HCMC

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Showcases Innovation and Excellence in Five Key Fields

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 17 November 2023 - The much-awaited Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City (VIETNAM EXPO 2023 in HCMC ) is set to captivate visitors and participants alike with its diverse showcase of cutting-edge products and innovative solutions. Organised by VINEXAD from 7th to 9th December 2023 at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center 799 Nguyen Van Linh Street, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM EXPO 2023 featuresand hostsrepresenting. Five prominent fields of the show include Hardware & Hand Tools, Garden & Landscape, Elevator & Components, Sports & Cycle and International Pavilions.This segment is an optimised supplies event combined various key categories such as tools, machine tools, reinforcement equipment and hardware products which are widely applied in industries like manufacturing, production, repair, assembly, construction and Do-It-Yourself (DIY). As a unique inclusive specialised exhibition in Vietnam in terms of tools, hardware and mechanical processing products, the exhibition will display more than 1,000 products represented by prominent brands such as APEXTOOLS, SATA, SNAP-ON, Swisstech, Kwb, Einhell, Hasegawa, Onishi, NANIWA, Jetech, Vinadali and so on.Furthermore, VSIF, the concurrent event will display local supplementary products with the aim to inform about the supply capacities and self-sufficiencies of the local mechanics industry. In particular, VSIF 2023 is delighted to showcase two remarkable pavilions: the Golden Brands' Pavilion and the City's Key Product Pavilion. With a focus on promoting Ho Chi Minh City's image and unique characteristics, the event emphasises the development of city product brands for both domestic and international markets.Enthusiasts and professionals in the gardening and landscaping sector will find inspiration at this expo. Through displays featuring innovative landscape design & decoration, construction materials, renewable energy & high-tech agriculture, agriculture machinery & equipment, attendees can discover the latest trends and techniques in creating sustainable and visually appealing outdoor spaces.Elevate your expectations with the Vietnam Elevator Expo, where the latest advancements in elevator technology and vertical transportation systems will be showcased. This segment serves as a platform for industry professionals, architects and urban planners to explore state-of-the-art elevators designed for efficiency, safety and aesthetics.Especially, enterprises can benefit from the Reliable Supply Chain Group (RSCG) one of the Vietnam Elevator Association (VNEA)'s projects fitting its mission and purpose: to ensure safety of elevator users and to contribute to the construction and socio-economic development of Vietnam. RSCG is a platform for foreign suppliers and Vietnamese customers to connect and cooperate with each other, under VNEA's assistance. RSCG's members are trusted by Vietnamese customers thanks to the VNEA guarantee of lower marketing cost, no connecting fee and no commission paid to VNEA. Moreover, members can get prompt online support free of charge from VNEA and other local supports for urgent troubleshooting, installation, training and technology transfer.Fitness & cycling enthusiasts, athletes and sports industry professionals will find a haven at the sports and cycle exhibition. Spreading over an area of 6000sq.m with 350 booths of 250 businesses, this segment will be the place to display products and services in outdoor sports and entertainment, fitness and healthcare, sportswear, two-wheelers and accessories, sports infrastructure and other sports products in general. The expo will spotlight the dynamic and evolving world of sports and bicycles, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.The international pavilions have consistently been the focal point of attention at VIETNAM EXPO, and the upcoming VIETNAM EXPO 2023 is no exception. This year, there will be four international pavilions representing China (1000 sq.m), India (200 sq.m), Korea (500 sq.m), Belarus (250 sq.m) and IPSC Viet Nam (200 s.q.m). Each of these countries will showcase a diverse array of specialised products and services, adding a unique global perspective to the event.The Korean pavilion, an established annual exhibition, spans 500sq.m and showcases 65 renowned businesses in robust sectors like beauty, consumer goods, household appliances and digital technology. These reputable enterprises are carefully chosen to participate by the trade promotion centres of key economic regions in Korea. Preliminary statistics indicate that in 2022, the fair witnessed approximately 850 direct commercial transactions, facilitated in part by the Organiser's advance connection program to the customer system. The customers comprise businesses with prior experience in the Korean market, accounting for 75% of the total, and new businesses, particularly concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City.At this exhibition, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Improving Private Sector Competitiveness (IPSC) project, has supported 20 Vietnamese small and growing businesses (SGBs) with exhibiting booths to introduce their products and services. These 20 SGBs have been receiving technical assistance on Market Expansion and Adaptation & Growth provided by IPSC. Through training, one-on-one coaching, business linkage activities, and support to participate in domestic and international exhibitions and trade fairs, the technical assistance of IPSC aims to help small and growing businesses bring their branded products to the international market. IPSC is a project funded by USAID, and the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI)'s Agency for Enterprise Development (AED) is the government counterpart.Each major segment will be accompanied by specialised events designed to enhance the experience for both exhibitors and visitors. Expected activities include industrial park tours, do-it-yourself (DIY) workshops, seminars and conferences, competitions and demonstrations. These events aim to provide valuable insights, foster creativity and encourage active participation, enriching the overall event experience for everyone involved.The 21st Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City (VIETNAM EXPO 2023 in HCMC)7th 9th December, 2023Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center, 799 Nguyen Van Linh Street, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vi?t NamVINEXADFor further details, please contact:General Manager: Ms. Nguyen Hong Nhung | | HP: 091 336 8489Marketing Manager: Ms. Hoang Binh Diep | | HP: 090 219 6688Hashtag: #Vinexad

About VIETNAM EXPO 2023

VIETNAM EXPO 2023 is the premier international trade fair in Vi?t Nam, showcasing the best and latest products across various industries. With a focus on innovation, quality and sustainability, the event provides a platform for businesses to connect with potential partners, buyers and investors. Attendees can expect a stimulating environment filled with networking opportunities, product demonstrations and insightful discussions. The event is anticipated to welcome over 20,000 visitors over the course of three days.

About the Organizer: VINEXAD company under the Ministry of Industry and Trade was founded in 1975, marking the appearance of the advertisement and exhibition industry in Vi?t Nam.

After nearly 50 years of operation in the fast-growing market of the world, with its advantages in experience, young staff and professional style, VINEXAD is now a leading service provider in advertisement, communication, event, exhibition and international trade promotion.

With a commitment to promoting business growth and fostering global partnerships, VINEXAD creates platforms that facilitate industry innovation and collaboration.



