Crown World Mobility Wins Best Mobility & Orientation Consultancy At HR Vendors Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 November 2023 - Crown World Mobility has won Gold award at the HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2023 and has been named the 'Best Mobility & Orientation Consultancy' in Hong Kong.



The HR Vendors of the Year Awards is one of Asia's largest award programs dedicated to showcasing and recognizing the diverse portfolio of best-in-class HR service providers who are well-placed to strengthen HR capabilities in Asia. This year, the Awards received entries across 27 categories, and the independent judging panel, composed of HR leaders, commended the high standard of entries.

Crown World Mobility Hong Kong has maintained its winning streak since the reopening of entries this year. The company was previously honored with the Gold award in the Best Mobility & Orientation Consultant category at the Hong Kong HR Vendors of the Year Awards in 2018 and 2019, respectively. This achievement serves as a strong testament to the company's exceptional and agile mobility services for clients especially during the challenging and turbulent times.

Carsten Thomas, General Manager of Relocation Services for Hong Kong and Macau, expressed his delight, saying, 'We are thrilled to have our industry practitioners recognize our work and contributions. Crown remains committed to providing tailored global mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients. We continue to place our clients at the heart of everything we do, working collaboratively with them to deliver simplicity in a rapidly changing world.'

About Crown World Mobility

Crown World Mobility provides strategic assignment management, immigration and relocation services for multinationals and international organizations.

We work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, making it simpler to move individuals, teams and entire businesses anywhere in the world, so they can get on with what they do best take opportunities and grow.

Crown World Mobility How the world works better







