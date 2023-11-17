President Phones Jay Shah Over Allegations Linked To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe telephoned the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah, over allegations linked to him and Sri Lanka Cricket.



Tourism Minister Harin Fernando told Parliament today that the President telephoned Jay Shah yesterday to discuss the controversy.

The Minister said that the crisis in Sri Lanka cricket was being turned into a diplomatic issue involving India.

Former Sri Lanka and World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had accused m Jay Shah of ruining Sri Lankan cricket.

Former Sri Lanka and World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had accused m Jay Shah of ruining Sri Lankan cricket.

The former ace batter said the close ties between Jay Shah and officials of SLC have resulted in such a situation. He added that the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah has given the BCCI the impression that they can control and dominate SLC.




