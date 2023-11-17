Turkish FM Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of National Revival Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Our Azerbaijani brothers, who stood up for independence 35
years ago, liberated their occupied lands with the same
spirit."
According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Turkiye wrote in the "X" account on the occasion of November
17-National Revival Day.
"The flag that was raised in Baku that day is flying in the sky
of all of Azerbaijan today. We congratulate you on the National
Revival Day of Azerbaijan," the post reads.
