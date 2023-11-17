               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish FM Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of National Revival Day


11/17/2023 3:09:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Our Azerbaijani brothers, who stood up for independence 35 years ago, liberated their occupied lands with the same spirit."

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye wrote in the "X" account on the occasion of November 17-National Revival Day.

"The flag that was raised in Baku that day is flying in the sky of all of Azerbaijan today. We congratulate you on the National Revival Day of Azerbaijan," the post reads.

MENAFN17112023000195011045ID1107445227

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search