Azerbaijani Speaker Takes Part In 85Th Anniversary Of Kyrgyz Parliament

Abbas Ganbay
Within the framework of her working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Milli
Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova took part in an international
conference dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the Jogorku Kenesh
(Parliament of Kyrgyzstan). Chairman of Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek
Shakiyev welcomed the Chairman of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and
heads of other parliamentary delegations, Azernews reports.
According to the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations
Department, speaking at the conference, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba
Gafarova congratulated the host country on the 85th anniversary of
the Kyrgyz Parliament. In her speech, the Speaker of Milli Majlis
noted that both Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have traveled a long way
in development during the years of independence.
The speaker underlined that bilateral Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz
relations, traditionally based on friendship and mutually
beneficial partnership, are successfully developing in many areas,
including political, trade-economic, cultural, and other
spheres.
Sahiba Gafarova recalled that this year marks the 30th
anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. It was noted that friendly relations
between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan go back to the depths of
centuries and are expanding in accordance with the interests of the
two nations.
Mutual visits of the heads of the two states, dynamics, and
efficiency of high-level meetings have greatly contributed to the
development and deepening of bilateral cooperation. In this regard,
the Speaker of Milli Majlis emphasized the official visit of the
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to Azerbaijan in April last
year, the Declaration on Strategic Partnership and the Memorandum
on the Establishment of the Interstate Council signed during the
visit, as well as the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan in October last year.
One of the factors positively influencing bilateral and
multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is the
interaction of parliaments, the Milli Majlis Speaker further noted.
Today, fruitful cooperation relations have been established between
the legislative bodies of our countries, and there are good
opportunities for their further deepening.
Sahiba Gafarova also touched upon the successful humanitarian
cooperation, a vivid example of which, she said, was the opening of
the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Friendship Park in Bishkek and the Heydar
Aliyev Educational Complex of School-Gymnasium No.20 named after
Heydar Aliyev during the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan last October.
It should be noted that the participants of the international
conference are chairmen of parliaments of Russia, Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, Belarus, and a number of other countries.
