Six Killed Amid 58 Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army mounted 58 shelling attacks on the Kherson region in the past 24 hours, killing six people and wounding ten others, including a child.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 58 shelling attacks and fired 347 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's towns and villages, administrative buildings and a store in the Kherson district, as well as a medical facility, a store, gas stations and a car wash in Kherson.

The Russians launched a massive attack on Kherson on the evening of November 16.