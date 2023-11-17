Russian Army Wounds 1145 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, as of the morning of November 17, 510 children were killed and 1145 others were injured as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports this in Telegra .

"More than 1655 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of November 17, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 510 children were killed and more than 1145 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

These data are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were injured in Donetsk region - 492, Kharkiv - 304, Kherson - 136, Kyiv - 129, Zaporizhzhia - 100, Mykolaiv - 97, Dnipro - 97, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

Russian aggression leaves 510 Ukrainiandead

On Wednesday, November 16, a 15-year-old girl was injured as a result of artillery shelling in Kherson.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 90 children were evacuated from the Kherson region from under fire.