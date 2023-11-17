Kazakhstan Keen To Expand Co-Op With Foreign Companies Within Middle Corridor - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation with foreign companies as part of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), said the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev at a meeting with representatives of foreign companies, Trend reports.

"A roadmap for the synchronized elimination of obstacles was signed in November 2022 with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. As a result, by 2027, TITR's throughput is expected to increase from 6 to 10 million tons per year, with delivery times reduced to 14-18 days. The territory of the Middle Corridor is rapidly increasing, with many enterprises from the Black Sea region and Europe joining the International TITR Association," he said.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan always welcomes the expansion of cooperation.

Marat Karabayev pointed out that the Ministry pays special attention to increasing the transport and logistics potential of the country and is therefore ready to provide the necessary support measures.

"Today, the ministry is faced with the task of strengthening the role of Kazakhstan as a reliable continental transit hub. The head of state noted the importance of developing a multimodal hub at the republic's airports. We also value your interest in the dynamically developing Middle Corridor," he noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that connects Asia and Europe, going through numerous regional countries. It is a different route from the standard Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

