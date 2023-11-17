Kazakhstan Keen To Expand Co-Op With Foreign Companies Within Middle Corridor - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakhstan is
interested in expanding cooperation with foreign companies as part
of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), said the Minister of Transport of
Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev at a meeting with representatives of
foreign companies, Trend reports.
"A roadmap for the synchronized elimination of obstacles was
signed in November 2022 with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. As a
result, by 2027, TITR's throughput is expected to increase from 6
to 10 million tons per year, with delivery times reduced to 14-18
days. The territory of the Middle Corridor is rapidly increasing,
with many enterprises from the Black Sea region and Europe joining
the International TITR Association," he said.
According to the minister, Kazakhstan always welcomes the
expansion of cooperation.
Marat Karabayev pointed out that the Ministry pays special
attention to increasing the transport and logistics potential of
the country and is therefore ready to provide the necessary support
measures.
"Today, the ministry is faced with the task of strengthening the
role of Kazakhstan as a reliable continental transit hub. The head
of state noted the importance of developing a multimodal hub at the
republic's airports. We also value your interest in the dynamically
developing Middle Corridor," he noted.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that
connects Asia and Europe, going through numerous regional
countries. It is a different route from the standard Northern and
Southern Corridors.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107445223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.