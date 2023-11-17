Shri Anil Kumar Rai Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Federal Democratic Republic Of Ethiopia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Shri Anil Kumar Rai (IFS:2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
