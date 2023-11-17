Japan, US Leaders Seek Closer Security, Economic Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan in San Francisco to discuss global and regional security issues and to advance bilateral security and economic cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to work together on delivering urgent life-saving assistance to civilians in Gaza and committed to continue close diplomatic coordination to prevent the conflict from spreading and to work toward a political solution and durable peace, the White House said in a press release.

Both leaders underscored their resolve to continue supporting Ukraine to ensure it emerges from its war against Russia as a democratic, independent, sovereign, and secure nation that can deter and defend itself against future aggression.

They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the Korean Peninsula, and the East and South China Seas, and discussed their respective diplomacy with China and committed to continue close coordination.

Recognizing the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan backed by the full range of U.S. capabilities, the leaders resolved to work together closely to address shared challenges and advance their vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the release.

Building on the historic Camp David Trilateral Summit in August, they agreed to accelerate trilateral cooperation with the Republic of Korea in all areas, highlighted increasing economic cooperation, and welcomed significant progress on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) and the second meeting of the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee (Economic 2+2). (end)

amm







MENAFN17112023000071011013ID1107445213