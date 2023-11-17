Kuwait Crown Prince Patronizes Annual Shooting Event

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize the fourth grand annual shooting championship under his name, organized by Kuwait Shooting Sports Club. Governor of Farwaniya Sheikh Mishal Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will represent His Highness at the tournament's concluding ceremony at 5:30 pm on Saturday in Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Complex. (end) mt

