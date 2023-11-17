FM, Moroccan Counterpart Talk War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received a phone call from his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.The two top diplomats discussed a wide range of issues including developments in Gaza, attempts to put an end to the bloody conflict on the Strip, war crimes committed by Israel, its persistent transgressions of international humanitarian law and other legal norms, and its attacks on people and property belonging to civilians.In response to the attack on the area around the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, Bourita voiced his country's solidarity with Jordan.