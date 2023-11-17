QSE Reveals MSCI Index Semi-Annual Review

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced the results of the MSCI Equity Indexes November 2023 Index Review.
There was no change with regard to the shares of Qatar's listed companies.
QSE said the changes will become effective as of the closing of November 30, 2023.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index includes markets of 23 countries representing 10% of the market capitalization of global markets.
The MSCI index is subject to a semi-annual review in May and November of each year, and a quarterly review in February and August.
