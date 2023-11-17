Explosion Shudders University In Yerevan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. There was an
explosion at University in Yerevan, Armenia, Trend reports.
As a result, one person was killed. The explosion took place in
the building where the faculties of physics and chemistry are
located.
During the evacuation, three persons were brought to the
hospital with burn injuries, one body was discovered within the
structure, and a patrol officer was poisoned by smoke.
