Explosion Shudders University In Yerevan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. There was an explosion at University in Yerevan, Armenia, Trend reports.

As a result, one person was killed. The explosion took place in the building where the faculties of physics and chemistry are located.

During the evacuation, three persons were brought to the hospital with burn injuries, one body was discovered within the structure, and a patrol officer was poisoned by smoke.

