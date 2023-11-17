Azerbaijan, Windeurope Talk Prospects For In-Country Production Of Wind Energy Installations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. WindEurope association has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in expanding relations with European companies in the development of wind energy potential, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and a delegation led by the Executive Director of the WindEurope association Giles Dickson.

During the meeting, prospects for collaboration with the association in the wind energy sector were discussed, including the transmission of electricity generated in the Caspian region to Europe through the "Green Energy Corridor".

The sides reviewed prospects for the participation of European companies, members of the association, as developers or investors in projects to be implemented in Azerbaijan. Opportunities for the production of wind energy installations in Azerbaijan were also explored.

The Minister informed the guest about reforms and projects underway in Azerbaijan's energy sector, decarbonization goals, and the work carried out through international cooperation to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country's energy balance and exports.

Giles Dickson provided information about the activities of the association. Against the backdrop of growing demand for electricity in Europe, the importance of implementing the "Green Energy Corridor" was underscored.