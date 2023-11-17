Azerbaijan, Windeurope Talk Prospects For In-Country Production Of Wind Energy Installations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. WindEurope
association has expressed its readiness to cooperate with
Azerbaijan in expanding relations with European companies in the
development of wind energy potential, Trend reports.
The issue was discussed at the meeting between Minister of
Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and a delegation led by the
Executive Director of the WindEurope association Giles Dickson.
During the meeting, prospects for collaboration with the
association in the wind energy sector were discussed, including the
transmission of electricity generated in the Caspian region to
Europe through the "Green Energy Corridor".
The sides reviewed prospects for the participation of European
companies, members of the association, as developers or investors
in projects to be implemented in Azerbaijan. Opportunities for the
production of wind energy installations in Azerbaijan were also
explored.
The Minister informed the guest about reforms and projects
underway in Azerbaijan's energy sector, decarbonization goals, and
the work carried out through international cooperation to increase
the share of renewable energy sources in the country's energy
balance and exports.
Giles Dickson provided information about the activities of the
association. Against the backdrop of growing demand for electricity
in Europe, the importance of implementing the "Green Energy
Corridor" was underscored.
