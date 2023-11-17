Kherson Axis: Ukrainian Forces Gain Foothold On Several Bridgeheads On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson sector and secured a foothold on several bridgeheads.

The Ukrainian Marine Corps said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, as a result of pre-planned measures to repel Russia's large-scale armed aggression, Ukrainian forces conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro on the Kherson axis.

"Thanks to the bravery and professionalism of the Ukrainian marines, in cooperation with other units of the defense forces, we managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads," the Ukrainian Marines said.

According to the post, during the fighting, Russian invaders suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment. In particular, since the beginning of the said operation, the enemy has lost 1,216 soldiers killed and 2,217 wounded, 24 tanks, 89 artillery systems and mortars, 135 vehicles, 48 armored fighting vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, 9 multiple rocket launchers, 14 watercraft, 15 pieces of special equipment, 4 command centers, and 29 ammunition depots.

In addition, a combined EW unit of the Ukrainian Marines neutralized 135 FPV drones and 5 operational and tactical UAVs of the Russians.