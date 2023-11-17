Ukrainian Forces Destroy 1,140 More Russian Invaders, 27 Tanks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 316,760 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and November 17, 2023, including 1,140 over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 5,415 (+27) enemy tanks, 10,132 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 7,712 (+29) artillery systems, 895 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 585 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 323 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,709 (+20) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,563 cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, a submarine, 10,077 (+17) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,086 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Ukraine reports 72 combat clashes on front lines in past 24 hours

Data on enemy losses are being updated.