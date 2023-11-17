Kuwait Amir Congratulates Oman On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on the occasion of his country's national day.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the solid and historical ties between Kuwait and Oman as well as the outstanding achievements that Oman has accomplished under the wise leadership of the Sultan.

His Highness the Amir also wished the Sultan of Oman good health and further progress and prosperity for his country under his wise leadership. (end)

